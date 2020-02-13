Tuesday Night Accident Details

The Iowa State Patrol has released the details of a two vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday just after 5 pm on Hwy 34 near New London. Scott Bishop of New London was driving east in the left lane and slowed down to make a left turn onto a crossover. Michael Shelford of Mt Pleasant was also eastbound in the left lane. The patrol reported Shelford was following the Bishop vehicle too close. The Shelford vehicle hit Bishop’s from the back. At first it was thought a minor in the Shelford vehicle had been injured but in fact was not.