Updated-Tuesday Morning Head On Accident

Just before 11 am Tuesday emergency crews were called to a head-on collision on Hwy 78 East of Wayland. Initial reports indicate 5 people were injured. One male subject in one of the vehicles was transported to HCHC. Four others, all in the other vehicle, were taken to Iowa City and one of those was airlifted. At least two subjects were trapped. Two helicopter services, state patrol, Wayland Fire and Rescue as well as area law enforcement all responded to the scene of the accident near 1501 Hwy 78.