Tuesday Morning Accident Details

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate a two vehicle accident in which five people were injured. The Patrol has released some details. A car driven by Martin Frazer, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant was driving North on Gabriel Avenue. The road was 100% snow covered and Frazer was unable to stop at the intersection with Hwy 78, East of Wayland. The second vehicle, driven by Stephen Dockendorff of Burlington, hit Frazer’s vehicle on the driver’s side front. Both drivers and three passengers in the Dockendorff vehicle were taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City. One of the passengers has been identified as Tracey Dockendorff. The names of a 14 year old and a 16 year old, injured in the accident, were withheld.