Trudy Wilson (final arrangements)

Trudy V. Wilson, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, July 07, 2019 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service for Mrs. Wilson will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 12 in the Chapel of the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. The family will receive friends at a luncheon at the church immediately following the funeral service. Burial will follow the luncheon and will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity to be decided later. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.