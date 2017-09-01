Tri-State Rodeo Supports Helping Hands for Harvey

The Tri-State Rodeo Operating Committee is putting their support to “Helping Hands for Harvey” a grass roots effort instigated by Fort Madison High School Student, Lexi Miller, to collect donations for the victim of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

For every donation dropped off at the following locations, donors will receive a $5.00 voucher towards a ticket to the Friday night, September 8th, Tri-State Rodeo event.

Drop off locations include:

Huffman Farm and Home

Ameriprise Financial-Josh Denning & Assoc.

Kempker’s True-Value

Lee County Bank

Connection Bank (Fort Madison and Keokuk)

Sub-Arena

“We are very impressed that this young lady took the initiative to start the collection of needed items for the people affected by the hurricane in Texas. We wanted to help her with this project and offer our support to the people of Texas, where rodeo runs deep,” explained Josh Denning, Chairman for the Tri-State Rodeo.

Items needed include: Non-perishable food items; diapers; wipes; dog food; toys for children; clothing; blankets; first aid kits; baby formula; and toiletries. Please make sure items are new or in good shape.

“I also want to thank our community partners for stepping up to be drop off locations for this project. Like the Tri-State Rodeo itself, it takes a community to make positive things happen,” commented Denning.

The Friday night Tri-State Rodeo event is a full night of fun for the entire family. The PRCA cowboy competition gets under way at 7:30 p.m. followed by the Bullfighters Only competition. Once the dust has cleared from this unique event, Smash Mouth will take the stage to entertain the crowd with their endless list of musical hits. Rounding out the night will be The Rough Ryders in the Coors Party Pavilion. Of course, there will be plenty of antics from clown and barrel man Justin Rumford throughout the night. Vouchers can be used to purchase tickets at the Tri-State Rodeo ticket office located on the rodeo grounds or by calling 319-372-2550 – voucher will need to be turned in when picking up the tickets.