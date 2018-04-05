Tri-State Rodeo Kickoff Event

The 2018 Tri-State Rodeo Operating Committee would like to invite the public to join us on Saturday, April 7th at the Boogaloo Cafe, in the Pzazz Entertainment Complex in Burlington, Iowa, as we officially kick off the 71st annual Tri-State Rodeo and announce this year’s entertainment including the specialty and national musical acts. The party starts at 8:00 p.m. with ticket giveaway with the announcement following at 8:30 p.m. You won’t want to miss the excitement as this year’s national entertainment; CINCH Rodeo Shootout and Specialty Act are announced.

Then stick around and enjoy musical entertainment by the Lick Creek Country Band starting at 9 p.m.

The 2018 Tri-State Rodeo is set for action September 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th. For the past 71 years this premiere community event has featured fast paced Rodeo action, specialty acts and top name entertainment in Fort Madison, Iowa at the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena and this year will be no exception.