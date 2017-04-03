Tri-State Rodeo Kickoff Event

The 2017 Tri-State Rodeo Operating Committee would like to invite you to join them on Saturday, April 8th at the Boogaloo Cafe, in the Pzazz Entertainment Complex in Burlington, Iowa, as they officially kick off the 70th annual Tri-State Rodeo and announce this year’s entertainment including the specialty and national musical acts. The party starts at 8:00 p.m. with ticket giveaway with the announcement following at 8:30 p.m. You won’t want to miss the excitement!

The 2017 Tri-State Rodeo is set for action September 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th. For the past 70 years this premiere community event has featured fast paced Rodeo action, specialty acts and top name entertainment in Fort Madison, Iowa at the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena and this year will be no exception.