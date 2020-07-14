Tri-State Rodeo is a Go

The 73rd Annual Tri-State Rodeo will continue to proceed as planned for September 9th-12th.

The Tri-State Rodeo committee is working closely with local officials on implementing a comprehensive safety plan for the protection of all the individuals attending the Tri-State Rodeo against the spread of COVID-19. More details will be available soon.

Tony Johnson, Chairman of the rodeo, stated “We are intending to conduct all of our planned traditional events beginning Wednesday September 9th starting with the Cinch Chute-Out and allow all of our supporters and fans to participate at the level they feel comfortable.”

The Tri-State Rodeo Board of Directors and Operating Committee have faced several challenging decisions over the past several months. To put on the most successful event possible the rodeo board has decided to postpone all pre-rodeo events (scheduled Sept 5-8) until 2021. This includes the Fareway pancake breakfast, Fareway chili supper and The HyVee Pork Dinner. This will also include the special kids rodeo, lil spurs rodeo, lil miss rodeo & all-around cowboy contest and the school’s out roundup.

Johnson stated, “The goal by doing this is to not put a strain and burden on the committee members and volunteers during these difficult times. We have decided to put all of our focus on making the rodeo as safe and successful as we can and by postponing the pre-rodeo events until 2021, this allows us to be better prepared to make the 2020 event as safe as possible. We will continue to have 4 great nights of rodeo and entertainment along with the Grand Rodeo Parade on Saturday morning.”

The Tri-State Rodeo is looking forward to September with the focus of the protection of everyone’s health, continuing to provide economic impact for our community and to preserve the 73-year history of the rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Our entertainment lineup this year includes country music up and comer HARDY on Thursday September 10. We are throwing it back to the 90’s on Friday with country legends Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy both performing. On Saturday night country music star Trace Adkins will be on the main stage! Each night we will have entertainment in the Bud Light Stockyard as well. Wednesday and Thursday Joe Stamm Band performs and Stumptown will be here on Friday and Saturday nights. Music on the main stage starts immediately after the rodeo ends each night.

Tickets for the Tri-State Rodeo are on sale now and available at www.tristarerodeo.org, tickets can also be purchased by visiting or calling the rodeo box office.