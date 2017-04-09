TRI STATE RODEO ENTERTAINMENT FOR 2017

The Tri-State Rodeo is pleased to announce the following national music acts for the 2017 event to run Wednesday, September 6th through Saturday, September 9th.

Thursday, September 7th Former bull rider and up and coming music artist – Cody Johnson

Friday, September 8th Rock legend band Smash Mouth celebrating 20 years since they blew the charts up

Saturday, September 9th The 2017 ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year Jon Pardi. Get your tickets online at www.tristaterodeo.org or by calling 319-372-2550.