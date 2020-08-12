Tri-State Rodeo Entertainment Change

Fort Madison, IA (August 11, 2020) – Unfortunately Hardy will not be at the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison on Thursday September 10, as previously announced. The planning committee is excited to announce that a replacement has already been secured. On Thursday September 10, the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison will be welcoming NELLY!

Ranked as the fourth best-selling rap artist of all time by the Recording Industry of America, Nelly has become a symbol of rap’s crossover success in mainstream pop music. With over 21 million albums sold in the US alone, his pop-infused hip hop and unique vocal delivery have earned him six Top 10 albums and made him a live concert favorite. His seventh studio album, 2012’s M.O., features hit singles “Hey Porsche” and “Get Like Me,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Pharrell. Born Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr. in 1974, Nelly got his first taste of musical success with the St. Louis hip hop collective St. Lunatics. In 2000, he launched his solo career with No. 1 debut album Country Grammar, which showcased his signature Southern drawl mixed with a Midwestern twang. 2002 follow-up Nellyville also peaked at No. 1 and included the international smash ” Hot in Herre,” which earned him a Grammy in 2003 for Best Male Rap Solo Performance.

All tickets previously purchased for Thursday Night will still be honored, there is no action needed from purchasers. Tickets remain on sale at www.tristaterodeo.org.