Trevor Lynn

Trevor Lynn (Brighton) is announcing his candidacy for House District 84, running as a Republican. Lynn graduated from WACO high school in 2015 and is a lifelong resident of House District 84. He is working towards a bachelor’s degree in political science, with a history minor, at Iowa State University in Ames. In addition to being a full-time student in his junior year, Lynn serves a Secretary in the Iowa Senate. Lynn has always been interested in local government and enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a page in the Iowa House of Representatives for the 2015 legislative term. This experience seeded his interest in representing the people, and Lynn joined the Washington County Central Republican Committee later that year. He is currently the Secretary of the Washington County Central Republican Committee, holding that office since 2017. Lynn also serves on the Juvenile Justice Advisory Council (JJAC) which is comprised of individuals appointed by the Governor to oversee Iowa’s use of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act. This group focuses on funding for improvements relating to: Juvenile Justice Youth Development Allocation, aftercare, gender specific community initiatives, deprotonate minority contact, and metal health.

Lynn grew up on a small farm on Highway 78 east of Brighton. His father, David Lynn, owns a painting business he started in 1998, and Lynn has worked summers painting with his dad all over southeast Iowa. Lynn’s work experience also includes Pizza Ranch during high school and Best Buy during college. He is also a member of Brighton United Church and has volunteered with a local Lions club for service projects. Lynn enjoys people and getting to know what issues are important to them. Since he is easy to talk with, it is not often that Lynn goes somewhere where he doesn’t run into someone he knows. He’d like to meet as many people in this district as he can.

Lynn is running for House District 84 because he believes people deserve a leader who will be committed to improving their quality of life, no matter their background. He’s a fiscal conservative who knows income is hard earned and wants to fight for responsible spending of Iowan’s tax dollars. Lynn has seen firsthand the struggles faced by middle class families, of retirees living on fixed incomes, and those less fortunate who struggle every day to provide for their families. Family is very important to Lynn and he looks up to his grandfather, John Lynn (Brighton) who served as a Washington County EMT for 43 years and to his grandmother, Carolyn Christener (Wayland), who worked for more than 30 years in a local factory prior to retiring. Lynn’s sister is a type 1 diabetic and suffered from chronic seizures as a toddler. Without medical insurance coverage, her monthly prescriptions would cost over $800. Although he is young, Lynn understands some tough calls families and individuals have to make. Preserving Hawk-i and Medicaid insurance coverage for children, seniors and the disabled are a major concern for Lynn.

Important issues to Lynn include juvenile justice policies, increasing funds for rural school districts, renewable energy, mental health care reform, and agricultural policies that benefit small farmers as well as large farming operations that create jobs with good benefits. Lynn wants to hear the concerns of citizens of House District 84. “This campaign isn’t’ about me; it’s about serving and fighting for the people of District 84 no matter their beliefs.” If you have questions, or want to assist his campaign, Lynn can be reached at Trevor4District84@gmail.com.