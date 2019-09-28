Trespassing Leads to Arrests

At approximately 10:41PM on September 26 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car parked at a residence in the 1900 grid of 170th Street that did not belong.

Upon a deputy’s arrival three people, two males and a female, were found in a car. After a brief confrontation all three ran from the scene.

Around 12:30AM a female was reported walking in the 1900 grid of Highway 218. Anna Tampio, of Burlington, was found and identified as the female that ran from the residence.

At approximately 7:40AM a male was reported walking on 200th Street, east of Highway 218. Travis Guinard, of Burlington, was located and identified as one of the males that fled from the scene.

Both Tampio and Guinard were charged with; Burglary 2nd Degree, Interference with Official Acts and Assault on a Peace Officer, all felony charges. Charges are pending investigation on the third person.

Responding to the scene was the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, New London Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.