Trees of Christmas Success

The Mount Pleasant Woman’s Club held the Trees of Christmas December 8th and 9th at the Henry County Courthouse. The Club would like to thank all who attended, participated, and volunteered in the event which showcased 49 beautiful and creative trees. The collaboration of the club and the community proved to be the perfect combination for success. It has been 14 years since the Woman’s Club has sponsored the event. Admission was $1 or a canned food item. Over $500 and 275 plus canned goods were collected. All proceeds will be donated to the Fellowship Cup.