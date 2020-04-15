Treeanon D. “Treats” Davis

Treeanon D. “Treats” Davis, 72, of Hillsboro, IA, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.

A private graveside funeral service and interment will be held at Hillsboro Cemetery with Chaplain Gordon Hawkins officiating. The family will host a celebration of Treats on the home farm at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be given to her daughters for a charity to be determined.

Born May 24, 1947, in rural Hillsboro, IA, Treeanon Diana was the daughter of Harry B. and Dorothy Zoe (Ruggles) Reinier. She was a 1965 graduate of Harmony High School. Treats married her true love, Richard Carl Davis on November 26, 1964, in Hillsboro. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2010.

A wife and mother, Treats devoted her time and efforts to her husband and raising her daughters. When the girls started school, she entered the work field and was employed by Heatilator. For many years, she then was a nurse’s aid, caring for people, at the Mental Health Institute in Mt. Pleasant and then Independence, IA. She returned to work for a period of time at MHI in Mt. Pleasant prior to retiring.

A proud Hillsboro resident, Treats was mom to several people, touched many lives, and helped to raise nieces and nephews. She wintered in Texas, loved to travel, and took her grandchildren on vacation. Treats enjoyed deer, coon, wild boar and mushroom hunting. Spending time at the casino was a fun pastime for her.

Treats is survived by twin daughters, Teresa (Corey) Sprague of Moberly, MO, and Lisa (David) Swanson of Olds, IA; two brothers, Frank Reinier of Walnut, KS, and Bob Reinier of Hillsboro, IA; and one sister, Ruth Messer of Hillsboro, IA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Travis (Kayla) Davis, Wyatt Losey, Nikki (Dacota) Starr, and Trevor (Lisa) Godsey; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Treats was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Reinier and Roger Reinier and a sister, Freda Marie Reinier, who died in infancy.