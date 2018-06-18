Tree Planting and Dedication

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will recognize an outstanding member of the Chamber with a tree dedication on Tuesday, June 19th at 11:00am just north of the Iowa Wesleyan Chapel.

Al Huisinga was named the 2017 Chamber Co-Ambassador of the Year for attending more than 30 ribbon cuttings and appearances last year. In recognition of his service, the Chamber awarded Al a tree in honor at the location of his choice. Huisinga chose the beautiful Iowa Wesleyan University campus for his tree dedication. Remarks from Iowa Wesleyan will be made by Sara Titus.

The Chamber would like to thank Iowa Wesleyan University and Egli Landscapes for the cooperation in our first tree dedication.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 360 businesses, organizations and individual members.