Tree Disposal in Mount Pleasant

Here is some updated information regarding the Mt. Pleasant emergency tree disposal site at 715 E. Henry Street……

The site will only receive branches and tree limbs today, Monday, September 10 and Tuesday, September 11 from 7 am to 7 pm. Any tree damage will need to be dropped off no than 7 pm Tuesday. NOTICE: The compost site located southwest of Saunders Park at the end of Yocum Lane and Hoaglin Drive will re-open beginning Wednesday, September 12 and will be open from 1-6 pm Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 am to 5 pm. For questions or concerns call the Mount Pleasant Public Works Department at 319-385-1480.