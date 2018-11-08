Travis W. Stafford

Travis W. Stafford, 39, of Winfield, IA, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in Des Moines, IA.

The family will host a Celebration of Life open house at the V.F.W. in Winfield on Sunday, November 11, 2018, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family for expenses.

Born May 12, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Travis Wayne was the son of Harold Wayne and Connie Louise (Ritz) Stafford. He was a 1997 graduate of Winfield High School. On December 12, 1998, Travis married Brandy Jean Broughten at Open Bible Church in Winfield. He also enjoyed the company of his girlfriend, Tara Milks for numerous years. Travis was a construction worker for various companies in Iowa.

A hard worker, Travis used his handyman skills around the house. He was a master craftsman with wood and liked making gifts for family and friends. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Travis was an avid fisherman. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the guitar, pool, and cards, especially Spades.

Surviving Travis is a large family in Winfield, IA, including his parents, Harold and Connie Stafford; a brother, Justin Stafford; his maternal grandmother, Ella Ritz of Wayland, IA; his wife, Brandy Stafford and their children, Jordan (David Martinez) Stafford, Dominik Stafford, and Kendra Stafford; along with a granddaughter, Ella Rose Martinez. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Tara Milks; and their children, Tarryn Stafford, Kayden Stafford, and Khylan Stafford.

Travis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; a maternal grandfather; and twin brother and sister, who died in infancy.