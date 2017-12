Trane Guilty

After a two week trial, a South Lee County jury on Friday found Ben Trane guilty of Sexual Exploitation by a Counselor or Therapist, Assault with the Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse and Child Endangerment. Trane was arrested and charged after an investigation by several agencies into a report of sexual abuse at the Midwest Academy in Keokuk. Trane was owner and director of the Academy and the Midwest Treatment Center in Montrose.