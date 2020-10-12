Trailer Overturns

On October 8th, at approximately 1:40 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 34, near mile marker 231. An investigation determined that Emad Ragheb, operator of a Fedex tractor pulling double trailers, was driving Westbound when the hitch on the rear trailer malfunctioned. The malfunction caused the trailers to sway and ultimately caused the rear trailer to overturn. The collision resulted in minor damage to the trailer. No injuries were reported. The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Breuer’s Towing assisted with this accident.