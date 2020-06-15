Traffic Stop Results in Several Charges Involving Juveniles

On June 14th, 2020, at approximately 5:33PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop near the 5th Street/Dogwood Avenue intersection in Trenton. The vehicle was determined to be operated and occupied by three juveniles.

A subsequent search of occupants and the vehicle was performed. Multiple drug related items and a firearm were located during this time and seized. One occupant was determined to have an active juvenile pick-up order in effect as well. Multiple charges were filed and two occupants were released into custody of guardians. The other occupant was taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Detention.

As a result of this incident and investigation charges were filed of/including: Controlled Substance Violation (class D felony), Carrying weapons (Aggravated misdemeanor), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Serious Misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor), and Driving under Suspension (Simple Misdemeanor).

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was additionally assisted by the Iowa State Patrol during this incident.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.**