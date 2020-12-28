Traffic Stop Leads to Other Charges

On December 19, at approximately 8:17 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of Oak Street, in Salem.

After an investigation the driver was found to be Dioncio Diaz, 31, of Hillsboro. During investigation and additional incidents occurring, Dioncio was arrested and taken into custody.

Resulting from the traffic stop Dioncio was charged with Carrying of Dangerous Weapons while Intoxicated, Interference with Official Acts, Operating While Under the Influence 2nd Offense, and Careless Driving.

Mr. Diaz had initial appearance with a magistrate judge on the morning of December 20, 2020 and was released on an unsecured appearance bond shortly after.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***