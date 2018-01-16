Traffic Stop Leads to More than One Charge

On January 14, 2018, at approximately 1:03AM, a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black, 2011, Nissan, Murano for reckless driving at the Hy-Vee gas station in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Bethany Abujobarah of Clear Lake, Iowa, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bethany was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail. Bethany was charged with operating while under the influence of alcohol first offense and was also charged with reckless driving. The Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted in this investigation.