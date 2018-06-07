Traffic Stop Leads to Charges

On June 7, 2018, at approximately 2:06AM, a Henry County Deputy Sheriff performed a traffic stop on a maroon, 2001, Pontiac Grand Prix at the intersection of N. Pine Street and W. Washington Street in New London, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Ruby Sawyer of New London, Iowa, was driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ruby was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail. Ruby was charged with Operating While Under the Influence First Offense. This is a Serious Misdemeanor. Ruby was also given citations for failing to provide proof of financial liability, driving without a valid driver’s license, operating a non-registered vehicle, and stopping on the paved part of a highway.