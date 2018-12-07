Traffic Stop Ends With Arrest

On December 6, 2018, at approximately 11:18PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop at the intersection of East Washington Street and South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on a red, 1997, Mercury Tracer LS due to the registration of the vehicle being expired from March of 2018. After an investigation, it was found that Robin James Walton of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was driving a motor vehicle with a suspended Iowa driver’s license.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office canine unit was deployed on scene. The canine unit alerted to the odor of narcotics/ drugs being emitted from the vehicle. After a subsequent search, methamphetamine was located.

Robin was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with Operating While Under the Influence Second Offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, Possession of a Controlled Substance Second Offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and Driving While License was Under Suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor. Robin was also given citations for Failing to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, and Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License.