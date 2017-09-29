Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Mt. Pleasant

On September 28, 2017; the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on Grand Avenue, from Exit 45 to Winfield Avenue, from 3-6 PM. During the checkpoint, law enforcement officers stopped 501 motor vehicles and 95 commercial vehicles. All vehicles were stopped to check their license, registration, proof of insurance and safety equipment.

At the conclusion, the traffic checkpoint all officers combined issued 171 warnings, 22 citations, 15 K9 searches, and 3 arrests.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this traffic safety checkpoint by the Henry County Sheriff’s Reserves, Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, New London Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, and Mt. Pleasant Police Department. K9 units assisting with the project were from Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Mt. Pleasant Police Department. In total 39 officers 8 agencies, and 3 K9’s, participated in the project.

The three arrests were as follows:

Andrew Jacob Wood, 28, Fayettville,GA; arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Marijuana Oil and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Lee Taylor Jr, 30, Burlington, IA; arrested for Driving While Barred

Anthony James Elliott, 36, Mt. Pleasant, IA; arrested for Driving While Barred