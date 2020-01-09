Traffic Enforcement Program Results

The Mt Pleasant Police Department participated in the Safety Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) during Dec 13, 2019 through Jan 1, 2020 with numerous agencies across the State of Iowa in an attempt to reduce fatal car crashes.

During this time frame, there were 635 contacts made. As a result of these contacts the following occurred:

2 OWI’S

42 tickets

217 warnings

2 felony arrests

1 narcotic arrests

47 motorist assists

The Mt Pleasant PD encourages everyone to buckle up, slow down, and don’t get distracted while driving.