Tracy Jo Walte

Tracy Jo Walte, 54, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at the Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson, Iowa.

Born August 17, 1963 at Graham Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, she was the daughter of Joseph Benjamin & Dorothia (Preston) Walte.

Survivors include one sister, Violet Miles of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; one brother, Milton (Marilyn) Walte of Keokuk, Iowa; 2 sisters-in-law, Carole Walte of Hood, California and Maxine Walte of Keokuk, Iowa; and one special friend, Truman Bishop. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved Tracy very, very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; two brothers, Elwin “Ed” & William “Bill” Walte; one nephew; and one great-nephew.

Tracy Jo was a member of the Keokuk Nazarene Church. She attended Head Start and Summitville School, and she graduated in May of 1984. Tracy Jo worked at Hope Haven in Burlington from 1994 to 1996, Park Ridge in Montrose from 1996 to 1999, and Bridgeway in Keokuk from 1999 to 2015. She participated in the Special Olympics until 2014 and was a Girl Scout. Tracy Jo enjoyed bowling, dancing, singing karaoke, watching wrestling on TV, and making latch hook rugs and pillows. She was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan, and she especially liked watching when they played the Chicago Cubs because her mother was a Cubs fan. She loved spending time with her sister and family every year in Chicago for her birthday.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Keokuk Nazarene Church 3116 Plank Road, Keokuk, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics, Keokuk Nazarene Church, or Hospice of Central Iowa.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.