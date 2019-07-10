Tractor Show, Ride, and Wheat Harvest

The Three Rivers Tractor Club invites everyone to check out the tractor show at the Lee County Fair. The show is set up in the same location as last year near the grandstand at the Fair Grounds in Donnellson. Thursday morning the club will sponsor a tractor ride leaving out of Donnellson at 7 am heading South and ending in Farmington. There will be coffee and donuts in the morning for the drivers before they head out. On Saturday there is an old time wheat harvest taking place near Central Lee High School on the Henry Westfall farm from noon until the job is done.