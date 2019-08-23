Tractor Fire Details

On August 22nd, 2019, at approximately 4:30PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an active fire in the 1400-grid of Franklin Avenue. After responding units arrived on scene the fire was determined to be coming from a farm tractor off the roadway. The operator of the tractor was able to get out of the tractor without injury. Control of the fire was gained and safely put out by responding fire units. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wayland Fire Department in handling this incident.