Tractor Fatality

On December 3rd, 2017, Des Moines County Deputies along with the Burlington Fire Department and Ambulance were dispatched to the 13000 block of Y Camp Road in reference to a tractor that had rolled on top of a male subject there. Upon arrival, Burlington Fire Department personnel freed the male and transported him to Great River Medical Center, where he later died. It was determined that the male had been attempting to remove a tree with the tractor, and accidentally caused the tractor to roll over.