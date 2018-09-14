Town Hall Meetings for IAAP and Ames Lab Workers in Iowa,

Cold War Patriots Hosts Town Hall Meetings for IAAP and Ames Lab Workers in Iowa, September 18 & 20

– New format enables workers to get more customized information about government compensation & healthcare benefits they have earned –

Denver, Colo. (September 7, 2018) – Cold War Patriots (CWP), a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host free town hall meetings for nuclear weapons and uranium workers in Iowa on September 18 and 20 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. With a new format this year, CWP is making it easier for workers to get the specific information they need about the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA). This event is for all Ames Lab (1942-89) and IAAP (1947-74), Yard C, G, L, Firing Site Area, Burning Field B, Storage Site for Pits and Weapons, including Building 73 and 77 workers.

The morning sessions, starting at 10 a.m., will be customized for people who have already applied for EEOICPA benefits and have either been awarded a U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card or have a pending claim. At the morning session, participants will learn:

How to file for medical expense reimbursement

How impairment evaluations can get them more monetary compensation

Why they should add conditions to a claim

Why in-home care might be right for them

Learn what to do if they are approved/pending for some claims but denied for others

The 2 p.m. afternoon sessions are for workers who haven’t yet applied for their benefits or those who have applied but whose claims have been denied. The afternoon session participants will learn:

If they qualify for up to $400,000 in monetary compensation and free healthcare

How to apply for benefits

What benefits are included

How to reopen denied claims

At the meeting CWP will also discuss the new Special Exposure Cohort (SEC) the Department of Energy added in March of 2018 for the Ames Laboratory during the period of January 1, 1971, through December 31, 1989.

“Our goal at CWP is to ensure the workers who helped keep America free by building the nation’s nuclear arsenal and are now suffering illness because of their sacrifice and service are connected with the monetary compensation and health benefits they have earned,” says Tim Lerew, CWP Chairperson. “By segmenting our presentations in this way, we can better help the workers with their individual situations, which can be overwhelming to navigate on their own.”

Lerew says anyone who worked at IAAP, Ames Lab or any other nuclear weapons facility is invited to attend a presentation. Resources will be on hand to help workers understand the financial and medical benefits available to them – including home healthcare – and to guide them through the process of proving the connection between their workplace exposure and their illness.

Below are the meeting dates and locations. Refreshments will be offered.

Tuesday, September 18

Comfort Suites Hotel & Conference Center

1780 Stonegate Center Dr.

Burlington, Iowa

Thursday, September 20

The Radisson – Conference Room

2609 University Blvd.

Ames, Iowa

The EEOICPA program is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and offers monetary compensation and healthcare benefits to workers who participated in the nuclear weapons program from 1942 until the present day and became sick because of radiation exposure or other toxic substances. Learn more at https://www.dol.gov/owcp/energy/.

About Cold War Patriots (CWP)

Cold War Patriots (CWP) is a division of Professional Case Management (PCM), which provides specialized in-home healthcare services to nuclear weapons and uranium workers. CWP is a community resource and advocacy organization and the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice to advocate for worker benefits. CWP helps former nuclear weapons and uranium workers get the recognition, compensation and care they have earned. CWP, the first national organization to connect workers with benefits, does this work for free on behalf of its members. Visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 888-903-8989 for more information.