Tow to Go Program Available Starting this Friday through Labor Day

BURNSVILLE, MN. (August 30, 2017) — With the end of summer in sight, many Americans will be celebrating Labor Day weekend in one way or another. Whether that involves attending a family barbeque, hosting a party, or visiting the local sports bar, AAA and Budweiser urge everyone to plan ahead to celebrate safely. That means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging for another form of safe transportation.

For those that did not plan ahead and need the Tow To Go program, it is available Friday, September 1st through 6 A.M. Tuesday morning, September 5th. The following guidelines apply:

Tow To Go Service Area Phone Number FL, GA, TN, NE, IA, ND, IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend) and WI (Wausau) (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Tow To Go Guidelines:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only) and Wisconsin (Wausau only)

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit www.AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

“Labor Day weekend is a great opportunity to get together with friends and family,” said Amy Stracke, Executive Director for AAA’s Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please plan ahead to make sure all of your loved ones get home safely – especially when alcohol is involved.”

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

Since its inception in 1998, Tow To Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation provides Tow To Go to help keep all motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.

Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers have been cosponsors of the program since its inception in 1998. Not only has the company provided funding for the service, it has also worked with local bars and restaurants to help educate servers on the importance of not over-serving their customers.