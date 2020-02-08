TOURNAMENT WRESTLING RESULTS

Sectional wrestling action was held Saturday for Class 1A and 2A teams. Here is a review of the results for KILJ area teams:

Class 2A Sectional at Fairfield:

Team Scoring Solon 222, MPHS 151…those teams go to Regional Team Dual Meet Tuesday. 3rd was Washington 131, Fairfield 129, Davis County 126 and Keokuk 93.5

Mt. Pleasant Advances 5 wrestlers onto Saturdays District at Washington. Bowen Davis 113 (2nd), Carson Coleman 120 (2nd), Corbin Broecker 126 (1st), Jaden Davis 170 (2nd), Sam Carrasco 220 (1st)