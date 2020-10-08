Tony Bentler

Anthony “Tony” Robert Bentler, 89, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington, IA.

Born March 9, 1931, in Houghton, Iowa, Tony was the son of Joe and Diena (Holtkamp) Bentler. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s in West Point, IA. On March 28, 1954, in West Point, Tony married Evelyn Dyer. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2011. Tony spent two years in the army during the Korean war.

Tony owned and operated Bentler’s 66 service station and car wash for 37 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, Knights of Columbus, Parish Council, Past president of Jaycees in Mt. Pleasant, and a member of the American Legion. Any spare time was spent on the golf course.

Survivors include three sons, Roger (Pam) Bentler of Glendale, AZ, David (Staci) Bentler of Scottsdale, AZ, and Michael Bentler of Scottsdale, AZ; one sister, Rita Meyer of Davenport, IA; four grandchildren, Rhiana (Rolondo) Hopkins, Anthony Bentler, Taryn Bentler, and Tatum Bentler; and four great grandchildren, Skylar, Nylah, Roshawn, and Kamylah Hopkins.

Along with his wife, Tony was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis, Frank, and Leo Bentler; and six sisters, Gertrude Berg, Clara Pranger, Mary Menke, and Dorothy Pollmiller, Rosina Sanders, Agnes Fullenkamp.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt Pleasant where the family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Father Paul Connolly officiating. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery with full military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for attendance. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.