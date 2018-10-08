Tommy Dean Carr

Tommy Dean Carr, 70, of rural Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on October 5, 2018 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was born on November 20, 1947 to Orville and Marna Thornburg Carr in Fairfield, Iowa. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1965. Tom married Doris Runyon on March 28, 1970 in Hillsboro, Iowa. Together they raised two sons on the family farm.

Tom was a member of the National Guard. He worked for Riverside Plastics in Bonaparte, and retired after 25 years of employment. After retirement, Tom was able to spend more time farming which he really enjoyed. He was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association and loved fishing, tractor pulls, and taking care of his livestock. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; two sons, Allen (Kodie) Carr of Keosauqua, Brad (Summer) Carr of Stockport; three grandchildren, Justin (Kelci Ford) Carr of Keosauqua, Joey (Luke) Elfers of Ottumwa, Jackie Carr of Bonaparte; two brothers, Melvin (Sharon) Carr of Keosauqua, Rex (Nancy) Carr of Keosauqua; and father-in-law, Billy Runyon of Hillsboro.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Marna Carr; mother-in-law, Ruth Runyon; and sister-in-law, Marcia Carr.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Larry Shipley officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2018 with family present to greet friends from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Burial will be in Miller Chapel Cemetery following the funeral service. Memorial contributions in Tommy’s honor may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.