Tom Roberts

Tom Roberts, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 24th at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Christian Outreach Church with Pastors Monte Knudsen and Dennis Thomas officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the Faith Christian Outreach Church or Grandview Church of Quincy, IL in his memory.