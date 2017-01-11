Tom M. Horsey

Tom M. Horsey, 73, of Salem and formerly of Keokuk, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at his home after a short battle with the rare disease, AL Amyloidosis.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10: a.m. at the Embury United Methodist Church, with Pastor David Barrett officiating, followed by a time of food and fellowship. Tom has donated his body to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic for AL Amyloidosis Research and to HCI Care Services in Mt. Pleasant in his memory.

