Todd Allan “Bubba” Cosby

Todd Allan “Bubba” Cosby, 35, of Donnellson, formerly of New London, died Sunday, December 10, 2017.

Friends may call after noon Tuesday, December 19th at Elliott Chapel, New London, where the family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM. A memorial service for Todd Cosby will follow visitation at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jared Haley officiating. According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.