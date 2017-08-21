Toby Shanahan

Gerald F. “Toby” Shanahan, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral mass for Toby Shanahan will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wed., Aug. 23 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mt. Pleasant. Father Paul Connelly will celebrate the mass. Cremation will be accorded following the mass, with burial at a later date in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 3 PM Tuesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. Visitation will continue at 4 PM at the church where there will be a Scriptural Wake Service and Rosary at 5 PM. Following the scripture service/rosary, the family will greet friends until 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Relay for Life, H2O (Help to Others) or St. Alphonsus Cemetery.