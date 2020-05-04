Toban Josiah ZechinWritten by Theresa Rose on May 4, 2020
Toban Josiah Zechin stillborn infant of Tamara and Kevan Zechin Jr. of Mount Pleasant, IA lived in his mother’s womb for 30 weeks and 4 days. On April 28, 2020 his nurse midwife discovered that Toban’s very special heart had stopped.
A private family burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Maxwell, IA and a celebration of his life will be at a later date. Beatty Funeral Home is caring for Toban and his family.
Memorials in Toban’s honor will be given to organizations that have helped his family during this journey.