Timothy Ryan Roth

Timothy(Tim)Ryan Roth,44, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at his home in Mt. Pleasant. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to 1430 Graham Avenue, Mt. Pleasant, IA, 52641 and designated for Psychiatric Research at the University of Iowa.

Tim was born December 6, 1973 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Lynn and Linda (King) Roth. He graduated from WACO High School. Tim enjoyed collecting wolf and Native American keepsakes, reading stories about animals and watching TV.

Survivors include his parents Lynn and Linda Roth of Mt. Pleasant, sister Wendy (Kevin) Pickard of Mt. Pleasant, brother Dustin (Jenny) Roth of Richland, two nephews: Bryton (Morgan) Pickard and Duncan Pickard and niece Kaylee Roth.