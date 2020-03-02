Timothy Daniel Ortiz-Hartshorn

Timothy Daniel Ortiz-Hartshorn, age 21, resident of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday morning, March 1, 2020. He was a true champion in the fight against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Visitation, with family present, will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Faith Christian Outreach Church. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Faith Christian Outreach Church with Pastor Monte Knudsen officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be directed to the family on behalf of Timothy. Online condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Tim was born on October 13, 1998 in Burlington, IA. He was a senior at Mt. Pleasant Community High School. He loved the outdoors, fishing, mowing grass with Dad, helping Dad work on cars, flying kites, tools, Camp Courageous, painting, helping cook (especially Thanksgiving Dinner). He enjoyed testing the Christmas lights, helping decorate the tree, and making cookies with his sister Amor. A delight for him was vacuuming, taking long walks in his power chair, riding a four-wheeler, driving a golf cart, and last but not least he loved music, chair dancing, karaoke, and his iPad. Tim also played piano, guitar, and enjoyed singing Christmas songs. He was also a student of Tae Kwon Do, ages 10-12.

Timothy is survived by his parents, Lorenzo and Candy Ortiz; siblings, Ricardo, Joshua (Chandler), Jessica, Joana (Marvin), Joseph, and Amor; three nieces; 3 nephews; and numerous aunts, and uncles on both sides of his parents.

Preceding Timothy in death are both his maternal and paternal grandparents and his brother Calvin.