Tim Corporon

Timothy Thomas Corporon, 765 of New London, died Sunday, March 12, 2017 at New London Specialty Care. The funeral service for Mr. Timothy Corporon will be Thursday at 10:30 AM at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Aimee Goldmeyer officiating. Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Burial will be at Burge Cemetery, New London.

Memorials have been established to New London Rescue Unit; New London Specialty Care Activity Fund and New London Presbyterian Church.