Tillie Steffensmeier

Clotilda “Tillie” Steffensmeier, 89 years, of Houghton, Iowa died Wednesday morning March 1, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Tillie was born July 17, 1927 near St. Paul, Iowa, a daughter of Edward and Ida (Holtkamp) Kruse. On November 11, 1950, she married Ernest “Ernie” F. Steffensmeier at St. Paul, Iowa. He preceded her in death July 6, 2007.

Tillie attended St. James School in St. Paul, Iowa. She was a farmer’s wife and mother. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Houghton. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, crafts, painting, and baking with grandchildren. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, and followed them with their sports and education.

She is survived by seven sons: Chris (Mary) Steffensmeier, of Salem, Iowa; Ernest Jr. (Annette) Steffensmeier, of Fort Madison, Iowa; Gordon (Kathy) Steffensmeier, of Corvallis, Oregon; Craig (Jeanine) Steffensmeier, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; Glenn (Ann) Steffensmeier, of Hillsboro, Iowa; Douglas (Diane) Steffensmeier, of West Point, Iowa; and Gary (Margaret) Steffensmeier, of Farmington, Iowa; four daughters: Deborah (Ron) Becker, of Wever, Iowa; Michelle (Ted) Wenke, of Douds, Iowa; Brenda (Dave) Meierotto, of West Point, Iowa; and Colleen (Todd) Holder, of Raleigh, North Carolina; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Steffensmeier, of Fort Madison, Iowa; one brother, Sylvester (Thelma) Kruse, of Hillsboro, Iowa; two sisters, Marcella Moore, of Fort Madison, Iowa and Agnes Stukerjurgen, of St. Paul, Iowa; 43 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter Melanie Steffensmeier, one son Ben Steffensmeier, four brothers: Lawrence, Wilfred, Joseph, and Albert Kruse; four sisters: Helen Schinstock, Gertrude Kruse, Cecelia Klesner, and Edna Kruse; and one great granddaughter, Adrianna Wanat.

A Rosary will be recited at 3:00 pm Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Houghton, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 pm Monday evening at the church with the Christian Vigil Service to be held at 7:00 pm during visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Houghton, Iowa with Reverend Bruce DeRammelaere, as Celebrant. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Houghton, Iowa. A memorial has been established, contributions may be left during the listed services or mailed to the Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 247, West Point, Iowa 52656 . Online condolences to the Steffensmeier Family may be made at the Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home and Cremation Services website, www.barrholtkampfuneralhome.com. Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.