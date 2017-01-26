Tiger Athletic Appreciation Day

Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce our Tiger Athletic Appreciation Day on Saturday, February 11, 2017. The community is invited to come cheer Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletics as our men’s and women’s basketball teams compete in a double-header vs. Westminster College.

“The Tiger Athletic Appreciation Day is our way of recognizing and thanking all the businesses, donors, alumni, and fans for their support of Tiger Athletics. With their support we are able to provide a positive and exciting experience for all Iowa Wesleyan student athletes,” said Steve Williamson, Athletic Director for Iowa Wesleyan.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball is currently in second place in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) standings with an 8-3 record. This game will prove to be significant for the Tigers as Westminster College currently sits on top of the conference in first place. Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball is currently tied with Greenville for second place in the SLIAC with a 7-3 conference record.

Doors open at Noon. The first game begins at 1:00 pm in Ruble Arena. Bring a canned food item for free entry. Items will benefit the Fellowship Cup. The first 100 people to enter will receive our Tiger Rally Towel and our Tiger Fan Zone will give participants a chance to win prizes and have fun with different activities.

For your entertainment, Soul Expressions Dance Studio, youth basketball teams and the IW Tiger cheer squad will be on hand to provide entertainment. Iowa Wesleyan’s own Broad Street Connection will sing the National Anthem.

To learn more about Tiger Athletics, visit www.iwtigers.com.

Iowa Wesleyan University–Celebrating its 175th Anniversary, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.