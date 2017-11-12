Tiet Cong SuiWritten by Theresa Rose on November 12, 2017
Tiet Cong Sui,72, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, November 17, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Following the service, cremation will be accorded. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.