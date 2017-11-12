Tiet Cong Sui

Tiet Cong Sui,72, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, November 17, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Following the service, cremation will be accorded. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.