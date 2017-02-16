THURSDAY STATE WRESTLING RESULTS

CLASS 1A

AFTER THE 1ST DAY OF WRESTLING THE TEAM LEADER IS DON BOSCO 22 AND LISBON 21

106 lbs.-#9 Daniel Meeker Wapello lost 4-3 in 1st round, won wrestle back 5-0, wrestles Friday against loser of #5 Jaymus Wilson Alburnett VS #4 Cole Cassady Martensdal St. Marry’s

113 lbs.-Devon Meeker Wapello won 9-4. Will wrestle in quarter finals against Jacob Ragsdale of Dike on Friday

126 lbs.-Zach Osborne Mediapolis won 7-3, will wrestle in quarter finals Friday against #7 Keaton Hetland South Hamilton

132 lbs.-Cory Stewart Highland lost 11-2 1st round and then fell 5-0 against Max Wettendel of Don Bosco, Stewart is out of the tournament

138 lbs.-#1 Austin Leopard L&M won by fall 5:09 , wrestles Nic Martin of Moravia in the quarterfinals Friday

Caleb Stolz of Van Buren lost 7-0, then won against Tanner Hoyer of Alburnett 4-1, will wrestle loser Friday of the Duke Kyle of Missouri Valley vs Kory Van Oort of West Sioux match.

145 lbs.-Reno Chiri New London lost by fall 2:38 1st round , won his wrestle back against Ben Jacobs Mason City Newman by fall 1:06, will wrestle Friday vs loser of #5 Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson vs #2 Dylan Schuck Sibley-Ocheyden match

152 lbs.-#2 Brennan Swafford Mediapolis won by fall, wrestles #8 Tyler Van Houten Panorama in quarter finals Friday

160 lbs.-Rogan Pforts Wapello lost 6-2, and lost his wrestle back against Luke Peters of South Hamilton 15-0, he is out of the tournament.

182 lbs.-Hunter Connor L&M lost by fall 1:19, then won in the wrestle back against Jeremiah Adams of Westwood by fall in 2;54. He will wrestle Friday against the loser of the Joey Schwenn of Belle Plaine vs Alec McDowell of Maquoketa Valley match.

285 LBS.-Cody Crawford of WACO lost by fall 2:18, won over Dan Jensen Panorama in wrestle back by fall in :22. He will wrestle Friday the loser of the Paine DeLamm of Cascade vs Matt Naig of Sibley match.

CLASS 3A

AFTER THE 1ST DAY OF WRESTLING S.E. POLK HAS 30 PTS, FT. DODGE 28.5 PTS.

106 LBS.-Duncan Delzell Burlington lost 16-5 in 1st round, then he won his wrestle back 7-2 over Thomas Edwards of Johnston. Delzell will wrestle again Friday morning against the loser of the match between #1 Cullan Schriever of Mason City and #2 Nick Oldham of Valley of West Des Moines

113 lbs.-Ryan Steffensmeier Ft. Madison won by fall in :32, wrestles in quarterfinals Friday against #1 Drew Bennett of Ft. Dodge

138 LBS.-#3 Harlan Steffensmeier Ft. Madison won by TF 19-4 in 4:24, wrestles Friday in quarterfinal vs #7 Mason Norris of Bettendorf

145 lbs.-#9 Preston Terry of Burlington lost 6-4 in the 1st round and then won in the wrestle back by fall in 1:39 over Lanny Herzog of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. He will wrestle Friday morning against the loser of the match between Tyler Hirl of Norwalk and #2 Grant Stotts of Valley of West Des Moines.

182 lbs.-#3 Spencer s Sherwood of Burlington won by fall in 1:39, he will wrestle Friday in the quarterfinals against #8 Gabe Christenson of S.E. Polk