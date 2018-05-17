THURSDAY STATE TRACK 1A AND 4A

Alyssa Pfadenhauer of Danville a state champion in the 1A 400 meter dash in a time of 57.05, she was 2nd as a freshman, 3rd as a sophomore and now #1. Suzanna Yoder of IMS was 10th in 61.30

Brandon Snowden WMU 6th in his heat of 1A 100 prelim in 11.5. Colby Aschenbrenner of Cardinal 4th in his heat 11.51 neither in finals.

Jenna Hummell New London in the 100 meter dash prelim ran 13.04 finished 5th in her heat and 11th overall. Emily Yahnke of Highland finished 2nd in her heat 12.50 made the finals as 3rd fastest, Suzanna Yoder of IMS 6th in that heat 13.39 not in finals. Fastest 1A qualifier Ellie Loesch of S. Winn in 12.59.

Girls’ 1A shot put, Anna Hudson of WMU threw 31′ 2.75″ for 24th place. Winner Abby Marr of Riceville 40′ 8.5″

Brandon Snowden WMU ran 3rd in his heat of 1A 200 meters 23.42 he made the finals, fastest time was by Tavares Boykins Clarinda Academy 22.54. Mason Aschenbrenner Cardinal ran 23.06 he in finals.

Danville’s Alyssa Pfadenhauer had the 3rd fastest qualifying time in 200 meter prelims running 26.0, fastest was by Ellie Loesch of S. Winn 25.74. Kathryn Luers of Danville ran 4th in her heat in 26.38 and Jenna Howell of New London was 5th in that heat in 26.79. Luers made finals Howell did not An all time best time in the class 4A 200 meters by Sydney Milani of S.E. Polk she ran 23.93 she fastest going to finals.

Class 1A boys’ 3200 run Levi Geyer IMS 10th 10:14.5….New record for winner Gable Sieperda Central Lyon 9:09.6 broke hos won record set last year of 9:15.3

Girls’ 1A 3000 meter run Addison Parrott of Danville 10th 11:20, Lexi Brown New London 11th 11:22, winner was Emma Lucas of Bedford 10:04.31.

Waco girls’ shuttle hurdle relay did not make finals ran 1:11.63 finished 17th with Molly McLaughlin, Grace Conwell, Laney Graber, Kiana Miller. Sigourney was fastest in prelims 1:07. Burlington ran 1:12 and did not make finals Waukee ran 1:02.1 5th best ever to be quickest.