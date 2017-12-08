Thursday Car Accidents

Two accidents to report from Thursday:

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover accident that occurred around 6:15 am in the 3300 block of Baxter Avenue. Initial reports stated there were three children trapped in the smoking vehicle. The children were out of the vehicle and in a nearby home when rescue arrived. One subject was taken to Washington County Hospital with minor injuries. Xochitl Robeldo of Cicaro, Illinois was cited for failure to have proper insurance, accident related. Also responding to the accident were Wayland Fire, Wayland First Responders, Henry County and the State Patrol.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident yesterday around 7:30 am. Seth Van Roosendaal of Cedar Falls was traveling southbound in the 1500 block of Highway 218. He was fatigued and was having trouble staying awake while driving. He went off the left side of the road, lost control of the vehicle and it ended up on its top. Van Roosendaal was treated at Fort Madison Community Hospital.