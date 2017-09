Thursday Accident

ON 8/31/17, THE MT PLEASANT POLICE RESPONDED TO A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN THE 100 BLOCK OF N JEFFERSON. IT WAS DETERMINED THAT A TRUCK OPERATED BY DAVID FELTON WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND. HE THEN MADE AN ILLEGAL U TURN AND STRUCK A LEGALLY PARKED TRUCK OWNED BY JOAN ROWLAND. THE TOTAL DAMAGE WAS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $1500. FELTON WAS CITED FOR FAILURE TO OBEY A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE. THERE WERE NO INJURIES.